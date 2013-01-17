* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support
at higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 31,600-32,700 31,600-32,700
(Auction price
Market delivery 31,800-32,800 31,800-32,800
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 700 31,600-32,700 31,800-32,800
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 32,500
Bajrang Extractions 32,750
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,750
General Foods 33,000
Gujarat Ambuja 32,600
Indian Rubber 32,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 32,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 32,500
Kriti Industries 32,750
Lakhmi Solvex 32,900
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 32,600
Prakash Solvex 32,750
Premier Proteins 32,550
Rama Phopsphates 33,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 33,000
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 32,750
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,400-67,500 67,400-67,500
Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,700-67,800 67,700-67,800
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,900-71,000 70,900-71,000
Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,100-71,200 71,100-71,200
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1230 1130-1230
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,600-28,650 28,350-28,400
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,450-28,500 28,200-28,250
FOR Kakinada delivery 28,550-28,600 28,300-28,350
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,850-26,900 26,650-26,700
Spot ( 48% protein) 26,950-27,000 26,750-26,800
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship