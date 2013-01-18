* Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on better buying support. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 31,700-32,800 31,600-32,700 (Auction price Market delivery 31,900-32,900 31,800-32,800 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 650 31,700-32,800 31,900-32,900 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,800 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,500 Bajrang Extractions 32,500 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,800 General Foods 33,000 Gujarat Ambuja 32,600 Indian Rubber 32,600 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,650 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,500 Kriti Industries 32,800 Lakhmi Solvex 33,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 32,800 Prakash Solvex 32,750 Premier Proteins 32,700 Rama Phopsphates 33,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 33,000 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 32,600 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,500-67,600 67,400-67,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,800-67,900 67,700-67,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,100-71,200 70,900-71,000 Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,300-71,400 71,100-71,200 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1230 1130-1230 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,400-28,450 28,600-28,650 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,250-28,300 28,450-28,500 FOR Kakinada delivery 28,350-28,400 28,550-28,600 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,650-26,700 26,850-26,900 Spot ( 48% protein) 26,750-26,800 26,950-27,000 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship