* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against limited availability's.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery 31,800-32,800 31,500-32,700
(Auction pric)
Market delivery 32,000-32,900 31,700-32,800
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 450 31,800-32,800 32,000-32,900
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 32,750
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 32,500
Bajrang Extractions 32,500
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,850
General Foods 33,150
Gujarat Ambuja 32,600
Indian Rubber 32,700
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 32,750
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 32,700
Kriti Industries 33,100
Lakhmi Solvex 33,150
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 32,900
Prakash Solvex 32,750
Premier Proteins 32,900
Rama Phopsphates 33,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 33,150
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 32,750
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,000-68,100 67,400-67,500
Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,300-68,400 67,700-67,800
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,500-71,600 71,000-71,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,700-71,800 71,200-71,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1230 1130-1230
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,600-28,650 28,400-28,450
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,450-28,500 28,250-28,300
FOR Kakinada delivery 28,550-28,600 28,350-28,400
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,850-26,900 26,650-26,700
Spot ( 48% protein) 26,950-27,000 26,750-26,800
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship