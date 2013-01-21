* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against limited availability's. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 31,800-32,800 31,500-32,700 (Auction pric) Market delivery 32,000-32,900 31,700-32,800 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 450 31,800-32,800 32,000-32,900 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,750 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,500 Bajrang Extractions 32,500 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,850 General Foods 33,150 Gujarat Ambuja 32,600 Indian Rubber 32,700 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,700 Kriti Industries 33,100 Lakhmi Solvex 33,150 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 32,900 Prakash Solvex 32,750 Premier Proteins 32,900 Rama Phopsphates 33,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 33,150 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 32,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,000-68,100 67,400-67,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,300-68,400 67,700-67,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,500-71,600 71,000-71,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,700-71,800 71,200-71,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1230 1130-1230 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,600-28,650 28,400-28,450 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,450-28,500 28,250-28,300 FOR Kakinada delivery 28,550-28,600 28,350-28,400 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,850-26,900 26,650-26,700 Spot ( 48% protein) 26,950-27,000 26,750-26,800 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship