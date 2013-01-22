* Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on limited availability's. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 31,800-32,900 31,800-32,800 (Auction pric) Market delivery 32,000-33,000 32,000-32,900 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 500 31,800-32,900 32,000-33,000 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,000 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,800 Bajrang Extractions 32,750 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 33,000 General Foods 33,350 Gujarat Ambuja 32,800 Indian Rubber 32,800 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,800 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,100 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,800 Kriti Industries 33,300 Lakhmi Solvex 33,300 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,150 Prakash Solvex 33,000 Premier Proteins 33,000 Rama Phopsphates 33,400 Ruchi Soya Industries 33,350 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,100 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,400-68,500 68,000-68,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,700-68,800 68,300-68,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 72,000-72,100 71,500-71,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 72,200-72,300 71,700-71,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1230 1130-1230 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,800-28,850 28,600-28,650 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,650-28,700 28,450-28,500 FOR Kakinada delivery 28,750-28,800 28,550-28,600 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,050-27,100 26,850-26,900 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,150-27,200 26,950-27,000 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship