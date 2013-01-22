* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil solvent prices were up further at closed on poor selling against vetter buying support while soy oil refined prices were slightly weak on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 31,800-32,900 31,800-32,900 31,800-32,800 (Auction prices) Market delivery 32,000-33,000 32,000-33,000 32,000-32,900 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 32,750-33,400 32,750-33,400 32,500-33,250 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 500 31,800-32,900 32,000-33,000 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,800-68,900 68,400-68,500 68,000-68,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 69,100-69,200 68,700-68,800 68,300-68,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,900-72,000 72,000-72,100 71,500-71,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 72,100-72,200 72,200-72,300 71,700-71,800 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1230 1130-1230 1130-1230 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,800-28,850 28,800-28,850 28,600-28,650 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,650-28,700 28,650-28,700 28,450-28,500 FOR Kakinada delivery 28,750-28,800 28,750-28,800 28,550-28,600 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,050-27,100 27,050-27,100 26,850-26,900 Spot (48% protein) 27,150-27,200 27,150-27,200 26,950-27,000 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship