Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on limited availability's.
Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices.
Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 32,000-33,000 31,800-32,900
(Auction pric)
Market delivery 32,200-33,100 32,000-33,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 550 32,000-33,000 32,200-33,100
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 33,250
Ambika Solvex 33,100
AV Agri 33,350
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex --
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,250
General Foods 33,500
Gujarat Ambuja 33,250
Indian Rubber 33,150
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,400
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 33,000
Kriti Industries 33,500
Lakhmi Solvex 33,500
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 33,150
Prakash Solvex 33,250
Premier Proteins --
Rama Phopsphates 33,700
Ruchi Soya Industries 33,500
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 33,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,800-68,900 68,800-68,900
Soyoil solvent market delivery 69,100-69,200 69,100-69,200
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,900-72,000 71,900-72,000
Soyoil refined market delivery# 72,100-72,200 72,100-72,200
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1230 1130-1230
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,900-28,950 28,800-28,850
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,750-28,800 28,650-28,700
FOR Kakinada delivery 28,850-28,900 28,750-28,800
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,150-27,200 27,050-27,100
Spot ( 48% protein) 27,250-27,300 27,150-27,200
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship