Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on limited availability's.  Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices.  Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 32,000-33,000 31,800-32,900 (Auction pric) Market delivery 32,200-33,100 32,000-33,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 550 32,000-33,000 32,200-33,100 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,250 Ambika Solvex 33,100 AV Agri 33,350 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 33,250 General Foods 33,500 Gujarat Ambuja 33,250 Indian Rubber 33,150 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,400 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 33,000 Kriti Industries 33,500 Lakhmi Solvex 33,500 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,150 Prakash Solvex 33,250 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates 33,700 Ruchi Soya Industries 33,500 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,800-68,900 68,800-68,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 69,100-69,200 69,100-69,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,900-72,000 71,900-72,000 Soyoil refined market delivery# 72,100-72,200 72,100-72,200 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1230 1130-1230 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,900-28,950 28,800-28,850 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,750-28,800 28,650-28,700 FOR Kakinada delivery 28,850-28,900 28,750-28,800 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,150-27,200 27,050-27,100 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,250-27,300 27,150-27,200 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship