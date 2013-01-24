* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 31,800-32,750 32,000-33,000 (Auction pric) Market delivery 32,000-32,800 32,200-33,100 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 500 31,800-32,750 32,000-32,800 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,750 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,500 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 32,900 General Foods 33,000 Gujarat Ambuja 32,750 Indian Rubber 32,700 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils -- Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,500 Kriti Industries 32,900 Lakhmi Solvex 33,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 32,900 Prakash Solvex 32,900 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates 33,100 Ruchi Soya Industries 33,000 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 32,850 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,600-68,700 68,600-68,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,900-69,000 68,900-69,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,700-71,800 71,700-71,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,900-72,000 71,900-72,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1230 1130-1230 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,600-28,650 28,900-28,950 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,450-28,500 28,750-28,800 FOR Kakinada delivery 28,550-28,600 28,850-28,900 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,850-26,900 27,150-27,200 Spot ( 48% protein) 26,950-27,000 27,250-27,300 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship