* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 31,500-32,450 31,800-32,650 (Auction pric) Market delivery 31,700-32,500 32,000-32,700 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 500 31,500-32,450 31,700-32,500 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,800 Ambika Solvex 33,100 AV Agri 32,600 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 32,850 General Foods 33,100 Gujarat Ambuja 32,750 Indian Rubber 32,700 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,800 ITC -- Khandwa Oils -- Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,800 Kriti Industries 33,000 Lakhmi Solvex 33,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 32,900 Prakash Solvex 32,800 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates -- Ruchi Soya Industries 33,100 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 32,800 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,800-68,900 68,800-68,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 69,100-69,200 69,100-69,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,900-72,000 71,900-72,000 Soyoil refined market delivery# 72,100-72,200 72,100-72,200 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1230 1130-1230 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,500-28,550 28,500-28,550 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,350-28,400 28,350-28,400 FOR Kakinada delivery 28,450-28,500 28,450-28,500 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,700-26,750 26,700-26,750 Spot ( 48% protein) 26,800-26,850 26,800-26,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship