* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery 31,500-32,450 31,800-32,650
(Auction pric)
Market delivery 31,700-32,500 32,000-32,700
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 500 31,500-32,450 31,700-32,500
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 32,800
Ambika Solvex 33,100
AV Agri 32,600
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex --
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,850
General Foods 33,100
Gujarat Ambuja 32,750
Indian Rubber 32,700
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,800
ITC --
Khandwa Oils --
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 32,800
Kriti Industries 33,000
Lakhmi Solvex 33,000
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 32,900
Prakash Solvex 32,800
Premier Proteins --
Rama Phopsphates --
Ruchi Soya Industries 33,100
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 32,800
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,800-68,900 68,800-68,900
Soyoil solvent market delivery 69,100-69,200 69,100-69,200
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,900-72,000 71,900-72,000
Soyoil refined market delivery# 72,100-72,200 72,100-72,200
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1230 1130-1230
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,500-28,550 28,500-28,550
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,350-28,400 28,350-28,400
FOR Kakinada delivery 28,450-28,500 28,450-28,500
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,700-26,750 26,700-26,750
Spot ( 48% protein) 26,800-26,850 26,800-26,850
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship