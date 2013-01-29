* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support
at higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on increased selling against poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 31,500-32,450 31,500-32,450
(Auction pric)
Market delivery 31,700-32,500 31,700-32,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 450 31,500-32,450 31,700-32,500
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 32,600
Ambika Solvex 33,000
AV Agri 32,500
Bajrang Extractions 32,250
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,750
General Foods 33,000
Gujarat Ambuja 32,750
Indian Rubber 32,600
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,700
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 32,600
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 32,700
Kriti Industries 32,750
Lakhmi Solvex 32,900
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 32,700
Prakash Solvex 32,750
Premier Proteins 32,900
Rama Phopsphates --
Ruchi Soya Industries 33,000
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 32,750
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,500-68,600 68,600-68,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,800-68,900 68,900-69,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,700-71,800 72,000-72,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,900-72,000 72,200-72,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1230 1130-1230
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,400-28,450 28,500-28,550
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,250-28,300 28,350-28,400
FOR Kakinada delivery 28,350-28,400 28,450-28,500
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,600-26,650 26,700-26,750
Spot ( 48% protein) 26,700-26,750 26,800-26,850
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship