* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened weak on increased selling against poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 31,500-32,450 31,500-32,450 (Auction pric) Market delivery 31,700-32,500 31,700-32,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 450 31,500-32,450 31,700-32,500 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,600 Ambika Solvex 33,000 AV Agri 32,500 Bajrang Extractions 32,250 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,750 General Foods 33,000 Gujarat Ambuja 32,750 Indian Rubber 32,600 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,700 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,600 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,700 Kriti Industries 32,750 Lakhmi Solvex 32,900 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 32,700 Prakash Solvex 32,750 Premier Proteins 32,900 Rama Phopsphates -- Ruchi Soya Industries 33,000 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 32,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,500-68,600 68,600-68,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,800-68,900 68,900-69,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,700-71,800 72,000-72,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,900-72,000 72,200-72,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1230 1130-1230 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,400-28,450 28,500-28,550 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,250-28,300 28,350-28,400 FOR Kakinada delivery 28,350-28,400 28,450-28,500 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,600-26,650 26,700-26,750 Spot ( 48% protein) 26,700-26,750 26,800-26,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship