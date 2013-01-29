* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were down further at closed on increased selling against poor buying support. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 31,500-32,450 31,500-32,450 31,500-32,450 (Auction prices) Market delivery 31,700-32,500 31,700-32,500 31,700-32,500 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 32,250-33,500 32,250-33,500 32,600-33,100 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 450 31,500-32,450 31,700-32,500 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,100-68,200 68,500-68,600 68,600-68,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,400-68,500 68,800-68,900 68,900-69,000 plant delivery# 71,500-71,600 71,700-71,800 72,000-72,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,700-71,800 71,900-72,000 72,200-72,300 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1230 1130-1230 1130-1230 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,400-28,450 28,400-28,450 28,500-28,550 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,250-28,300 28,250-28,300 28,350-28,400 FOR Kakinada delivery 28,350-28,400 28,350-28,400 28,450-28,500 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,600-26,650 26,600-26,650 26,700-26,750 Spot (48% protein) 26,700-26,750 26,700-26,750 26,800-26,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship