* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support
at higher prices.
* Soy oil refined prices opened firm on better buying support at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 31,500-32,450 31,500-32,450
(Auction pric)
Market delivery 31,700-32,500 31,700-32,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 400 31,500-32,450 31,700-32,500
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 32,600
Ambika Solvex 33,000
AV Agri 32,500
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya 32,800
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,800
General Foods --
Gujarat Ambuja 32,500
Indian Rubber 32,700
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,600
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 32,600
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 32,600
Kriti Industries 32,750
Lakhmi Solvex 32,900
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 32,850
Prakash Solvex 32,750
Premier Proteins 32,600
Rama Phopsphates --
Ruchi Soya Industries --
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries --
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,100-68,200 68,100-68,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,400-68,500 68,400-68,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,700-71,800 71,500-71,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,900-72,000 71,700-71,800
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1230 1130-1230
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,400-28,450 28,400-28,450
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,250-28,300 28,250-28,300
FOR Kakinada delivery 28,350-28,400 28,350-28,400
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,600-26,650 26,600-26,650
Spot ( 48% protein) 26,700-26,750 26,700-26,750
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship