* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 31,800-32,600 31,500-32,450
(Auction pric)
Market delivery 32,000-32,700 31,700-32,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 500 31,800-32,600 32,000-32,700
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 32,800
Ambika Solvex 32,900
AV Agri 32,750
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya 32,800
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,900
General Foods --
Gujarat Ambuja 32,600
Indian Rubber 32,900
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,700
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 32,800
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 32,700
Kriti Industries 32,900
Lakhmi Solvex 33,100
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 33,000
Prakash Solvex 32,800
Premier Proteins 32,700
Rama Phopsphates 33,100
Ruchi Soya Industries --
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 32,900
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,600-68,700 68,200-68,300
Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,900-69,000 68,500-68,600
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 72,100-72,200 71,700-71,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 72,300-72,400 71,900-72,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1230 1130-1230
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,600-28,650 28,400-28,450
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,450-28,500 28,250-28,300
FOR Kakinada delivery 28,550-28,600 28,350-28,400
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,800-26,850 26,600-26,650
Spot ( 48% protein) 26,900-26,950 26,700-26,750
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship