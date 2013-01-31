* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil refined prices were weak at closed on increased selling against
poor buying support at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 31,800-32,600 31,800-32,600 31,500-32,450
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 32,000-32,700 32,000-32,700 31,700-32,500
(Traders' prices
Plant delivery 32,600-33,250 32,600-33,250 32,500-33,250
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 500 31,800-32,600 32,000-32,700
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 68,600-68,700 68,600-68,700 68,200-68,300
Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,900-69,000 68,900-69,000 68,500-68,600
plant delivery# 72,000-72,100 72,100-72,200 71,700-71,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 72,200-72,300 72,300-72,400 71,900-72,000
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1230 1130-1230 1130-1230
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250 1250
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,600-28,650 28,600-28,650 28,400-28,450
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,450-28,500 28,450-28,500 28,250-28,300
FOR Kakinada delivery 28,550-28,600 28,550-28,600 28,350-28,400
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,800-26,850 26,800-26,850 26,600-26,650
Spot (48% protein) 26,900-26,950 26,900-26,950 26,700-26,750
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship