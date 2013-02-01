* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil solvent prices opened weak on increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 31,800-32,600 31,800-32,600 (Auction pric) Market delivery 32,000-32,700 32,000-32,700 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 400 31,800-32,600 32,000-32,700 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,000 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,800 Bajrang Extractions 32,750 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,900 General Foods -- Gujarat Ambuja 32,900 Indian Rubber 32,800 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,700 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,800 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,750 Kriti Industries 33,250 Lakhmi Solvex 33,300 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 32,750 Prakash Solvex 32,850 Premier Proteins 33,000 Rama Phopsphates 33,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 33,200 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,500-68,600 68,600-68,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,700-68,800 68,900-69,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 72,000-72,100 72,000-72,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 72,200-72,300 72,200-72,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1230 1130-1230 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,650-28,700 28,600-28,650 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,500-28,550 28,450-28,500 FOR Kakinada delivery 28,600-28,650 28,550-28,600 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,900-26,950 26,800-26,850 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,000-27,050 26,900-26,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship