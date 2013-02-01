* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support
at higher prices.
* Soy oil solvent prices opened weak on increased selling at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 31,800-32,600 31,800-32,600
(Auction pric)
Market delivery 32,000-32,700 32,000-32,700
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 400 31,800-32,600 32,000-32,700
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 33,000
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 32,800
Bajrang Extractions 32,750
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,900
General Foods --
Gujarat Ambuja 32,900
Indian Rubber 32,800
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,700
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 32,800
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 32,750
Kriti Industries 33,250
Lakhmi Solvex 33,300
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 32,750
Prakash Solvex 32,850
Premier Proteins 33,000
Rama Phopsphates 33,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 33,200
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 33,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,500-68,600 68,600-68,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,700-68,800 68,900-69,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 72,000-72,100 72,000-72,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 72,200-72,300 72,200-72,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1230 1130-1230
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,650-28,700 28,600-28,650
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,500-28,550 28,450-28,500
FOR Kakinada delivery 28,600-28,650 28,550-28,600
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,900-26,950 26,800-26,850
Spot ( 48% protein) 27,000-27,050 26,900-26,950
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship