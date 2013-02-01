* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were up at closed on poor selling against better buying support at lower prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 31,800-32,600 31,800-32,600 31,800-32,600 (Auction prices) Market delivery 32,000-32,700 32,000-32,700 32,000-32,700 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 32,700-33,500 32,700-33,500 32,600-33,250 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 400 31,800-32,600 32,000-32,700 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,600-68,700 68,500-68,600 68,600-68,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,900-69,000 68,700-68,800 68,900-69,000 plant delivery# 72,100-72,200 72,000-72,100 72,000-72,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 72,300-72,400 72,200-72,300 72,200-72,300 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1230 1130-1230 1130-1230 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,650-28,700 28,650-28,700 28,600-28,650 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,500-28,550 28,500-28,550 28,450-28,500 FOR Kakinada delivery 28,600-28,650 28,600-28,650 28,550-28,600 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,900-26,950 26,900-26,950 26,800-26,850 Spot (48% protein) 27,000-27,050 27,000-27,050 26,900-26,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship