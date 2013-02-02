* Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on better buying support. * Soy oil refined prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 31,800-32,750 31,800-32,600 (Auction pric) Market delivery 32,000-32,800 32,000-32,700 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 450 31,800-32,750 32,000-32,800 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,000 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,900 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,600 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,150 General Foods -- Gujarat Ambuja 33,000 Indian Rubber 33,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,900 Kriti Industries 33,250 Lakhmi Solvex 33,500 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,250 Prakash Solvex 33,150 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates 33,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 33,350 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,600-68,700 68,600-68,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,900-69,000 68,900-69,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 72,200-72,300 72,100-72,200 Soyoil refined market delivery# 72,400-72,500 72,300-72,400 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1230 1130-1230 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,700-28,750 28,650-28,700 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,550-28,600 28,500-28,550 FOR Kakinada delivery 28,650-28,700 28,600-28,650 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,000-27,050 26,900-26,950 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,100-27,150 27,000-27,050 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship