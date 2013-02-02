* Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on better buying support.
* Soy oil refined prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying
support at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 31,800-32,750 31,800-32,600
(Auction pric)
Market delivery 32,000-32,800 32,000-32,700
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 450 31,800-32,750 32,000-32,800
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 33,000
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 32,900
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,600
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,150
General Foods --
Gujarat Ambuja 33,000
Indian Rubber 33,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,250
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 32,900
Kriti Industries 33,250
Lakhmi Solvex 33,500
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 33,250
Prakash Solvex 33,150
Premier Proteins --
Rama Phopsphates 33,500
Ruchi Soya Industries 33,350
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 33,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,600-68,700 68,600-68,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,900-69,000 68,900-69,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 72,200-72,300 72,100-72,200
Soyoil refined market delivery# 72,400-72,500 72,300-72,400
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1230 1130-1230
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,700-28,750 28,650-28,700
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,550-28,600 28,500-28,550
FOR Kakinada delivery 28,650-28,700 28,600-28,650
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,000-27,050 26,900-26,950
Spot ( 48% protein) 27,100-27,150 27,000-27,050
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship