* Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on better buying support. * Soy oil prices opened weak on increased selling against poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 32,000-32,750 31,800-32,750 (Auction pric) Market delivery 32,200-32,800 32,000-32,800 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 450 32,000-32,750 32,200-32,800 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,250 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,000 Bajrang Extractions 32,950 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,200 General Foods 33,500 Gujarat Ambuja 33,100 Indian Rubber 33,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,250 Kriti Industries 33,400 Lakhmi Solvex 33,600 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,300 Prakash Solvex 33,150 Premier Proteins 33,000 Rama Phopsphates 33,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 33,500 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,300 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,300-68,400 68,600-68,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,600-68,700 68,900-69,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 72,000-72,100 72,100-72,200 Soyoil refined market delivery# 72,200-72,300 72,300-72,400 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1230 1130-1230 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,700-28,750 28,700-28,750 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,550-28,600 28,550-28,600 FOR Kakinada delivery 28,650-28,700 28,650-28,700 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,000-27,050 27,000-27,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,100-27,150 27,100-27,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship