BRIEF-Patel Engineering says resignation of Sunil Shinde as CEO
* Says resignation of Sunil Shinde as whole time director and chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support. * Soy oil prices opened weak on increased selling against poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 32,200-32,950 32,000-32,750 (Auction pric) Market delivery 32,400-33,000 32,200-32,800 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 400 32,200-32,950 32,400-33,000 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,300 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,000 Bajrang Extractions 33,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,200 General Foods 33,600 Gujarat Ambuja 33,100 Indian Rubber 33,100 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,400 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,350 Kriti Industries 33,400 Lakhmi Solvex 33,700 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,500 Prakash Solvex 33,150 Premier Proteins 33,200 Rama Phopsphates 33,700 Ruchi Soya Industries 33,600 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,400 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,800-67,900 68,200-68,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,100-68,200 68,500-68,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,200-71,300 71,500-71,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,400-71,500 71,700-71,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1230 1130-1230 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,850-28,900 28,700-28,750 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,700-28,750 28,550-28,600 FOR Kakinada delivery 28,800-28,850 28,650-28,700 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,100-27,150 27,000-27,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,200-27,250 27,100-27,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
KARACHI, Pakistan, June 2 The Karachi Cotton Association on Friday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,288 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,950 to 6,750 rupees per maund. T