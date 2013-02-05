* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support. * Soy oil prices opened weak on increased selling against poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 32,200-32,950 32,000-32,750 (Auction pric) Market delivery 32,400-33,000 32,200-32,800 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 400 32,200-32,950 32,400-33,000 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,300 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,000 Bajrang Extractions 33,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,200 General Foods 33,600 Gujarat Ambuja 33,100 Indian Rubber 33,100 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,400 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,350 Kriti Industries 33,400 Lakhmi Solvex 33,700 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,500 Prakash Solvex 33,150 Premier Proteins 33,200 Rama Phopsphates 33,700 Ruchi Soya Industries 33,600 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,400 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,800-67,900 68,200-68,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,100-68,200 68,500-68,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,200-71,300 71,500-71,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,400-71,500 71,700-71,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1230 1130-1230 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,850-28,900 28,700-28,750 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,700-28,750 28,550-28,600 FOR Kakinada delivery 28,800-28,850 28,650-28,700 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,100-27,150 27,000-27,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,200-27,250 27,100-27,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship