* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened weak on increased selling against poor buying support. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 32,000-32,850 32,200-32,950 (Auction pric) Market delivery 32,200-32,900 32,400-33,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 550 32,000-32,850 32,200-32,900 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,100 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,900 Bajrang Extractions 32,850 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,600 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,000 General Foods 33,350 Gujarat Ambuja 33,150 Indian Rubber 33,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,300 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,300 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,100 Kriti Industries 33,250 Lakhmi Solvex 33,500 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,100 Prakash Solvex 33,000 Premier Proteins 33,000 Rama Phopsphates -- Ruchi Soya Industries 33,350 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,800-66,900 67,200-67,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,100-67,200 67,500-67,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,700-70,800 71,000-71,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,900-71,000 71,200-71,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1230 1130-1230 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,200-29,250 28,850-28,900 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,050-29,100 28,700-28,750 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,150-29,200 28,800-28,850 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,300-27,350 27,100-27,150 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,400-27,450 27,200-27,250 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship