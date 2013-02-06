* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on increased selling against poor buying support.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 32,000-32,850 32,200-32,950
(Auction pric)
Market delivery 32,200-32,900 32,400-33,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 550 32,000-32,850 32,200-32,900
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 33,100
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 32,900
Bajrang Extractions 32,850
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,600
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,000
General Foods 33,350
Gujarat Ambuja 33,150
Indian Rubber 33,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,300
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,300
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 32,100
Kriti Industries 33,250
Lakhmi Solvex 33,500
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 33,100
Prakash Solvex 33,000
Premier Proteins 33,000
Rama Phopsphates --
Ruchi Soya Industries 33,350
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 33,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,800-66,900 67,200-67,300
Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,100-67,200 67,500-67,600
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,700-70,800 71,000-71,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,900-71,000 71,200-71,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1230 1130-1230
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,200-29,250 28,850-28,900
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,050-29,100 28,700-28,750
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,150-29,200 28,800-28,850
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,300-27,350 27,100-27,150
Spot ( 48% protein) 27,400-27,450 27,200-27,250
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship