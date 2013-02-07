Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were down further at closed on poor buying support against increased selling. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 31,800-32,750 31,800-32,750 32,000-32,850 (Auction prices) Market delivery 32,000-32,800 32,000-32,800 32,200-32,900 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 32,700-33,750 32,700-33,750 32,850-33,600 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 500 31,800-32,750 32,000-32,750 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,800-65,900 66,100-66,200 66,600-66,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,100-66,200 64,400-66,500 66,900-67,000 plant delivery# 69,800-69,900 70,000-70,100 70,200-70,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,000-70,100 70,200-70,300 70,400-70,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1230 1130-1230 1130-1230 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,200-29,250 29,200-29,250 29,200-29,250 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,050-29,100 29,050-29,100 29,050-29,100 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,150-29,200 29,150-29,200 29,150-29,200 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,300-27,350 27,300-27,350 27,300-27,350 Spot (48% protein) 27,400-27,450 27,400-27,450 27,400-27,450 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship