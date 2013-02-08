* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support at lower prices. * Soy oil prices opened weak on better selling against poor buying support. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 32,000-32,950 31,800-32,750 (Auction pric) Market delivery 32,200-33,000 32,000-32,800 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 500 32,000-32,950 32,200-33,000 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,300 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,100 Bajrang Extractions 32,750 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,100 General Foods 33,600 Gujarat Ambuja 33,100 Indian Rubber 33,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,200 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,400 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 33,350 Kriti Industries 33,350 Lakhmi Solvex 33,800 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,400 Prakash Solvex 33,000 Premier Proteins 33,350 Rama Phopsphates 33,700 Ruchi Soya Industries 33,600 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,300 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,600-65,700 65,800-65,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,900-66,000 66,100-66,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,700-69,800 69,800-69,900 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,900-70,000 70,000-70,100 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1230 1130-1230 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,250-29,300 29,200-29,250 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,100-29,150 29,050-29,100 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,200-29,250 29,150-29,200 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,450-27,500 27,300-27,350 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,550-27,600 27,400-27,450 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship