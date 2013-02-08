* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support at
lower prices.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on better selling against poor buying support.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 32,000-32,950 31,800-32,750
(Auction pric)
Market delivery 32,200-33,000 32,000-32,800
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 500 32,000-32,950 32,200-33,000
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 33,300
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 33,100
Bajrang Extractions 32,750
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,100
General Foods 33,600
Gujarat Ambuja 33,100
Indian Rubber 33,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,200
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,400
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 33,350
Kriti Industries 33,350
Lakhmi Solvex 33,800
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 33,400
Prakash Solvex 33,000
Premier Proteins 33,350
Rama Phopsphates 33,700
Ruchi Soya Industries 33,600
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 33,300
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,600-65,700 65,800-65,900
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,900-66,000 66,100-66,200
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,700-69,800 69,800-69,900
Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,900-70,000 70,000-70,100
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1230 1130-1230
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,250-29,300 29,200-29,250
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,100-29,150 29,050-29,100
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,200-29,250 29,150-29,200
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,450-27,500 27,300-27,350
Spot ( 48% protein) 27,550-27,600 27,400-27,450
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship