* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil solvent prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 31,700-32,750 32,000-32,950
(Auction pric)
Market delivery 31,900-32,800 32,200-33,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 400 31,700-32,750 31,900-32,800
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 32,900
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 32,600
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,800
General Foods 33,200
Gujarat Ambuja 33,000
Indian Rubber 32,700
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,700
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 32,900
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 32,900
Kriti Industries 32,700
Lakhmi Solvex 33,200
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 33,000
Prakash Solvex 32,700
Premier Proteins 32,750
Rama Phopsphates 33,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 33,200
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 33,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,800-65,900 65,600-65,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,100-66,200 65,900-66,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,700-69,800 69,700-69,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,900-70,000 69,900-70,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1130-1230
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1250
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,000-29,050 29,250-29,300
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,850-28,900 29,100-29,150
FOR Kakinada delivery 28,950-29,000 29,200-29,250
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,400-27,450 27,450-27,500
Spot ( 48% protein) 27,500-27,550 27,550-27,600
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship