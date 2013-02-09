* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil solvent prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 31,700-32,750 32,000-32,950 (Auction pric) Market delivery 31,900-32,800 32,200-33,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 400 31,700-32,750 31,900-32,800 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,900 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,600 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,800 General Foods 33,200 Gujarat Ambuja 33,000 Indian Rubber 32,700 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,700 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,900 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,900 Kriti Industries 32,700 Lakhmi Solvex 33,200 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,000 Prakash Solvex 32,700 Premier Proteins 32,750 Rama Phopsphates 33,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 33,200 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,800-65,900 65,600-65,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,100-66,200 65,900-66,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,700-69,800 69,700-69,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,900-70,000 69,900-70,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1130-1230 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,000-29,050 29,250-29,300 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,850-28,900 29,100-29,150 FOR Kakinada delivery 28,950-29,000 29,200-29,250 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,400-27,450 27,450-27,500 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,500-27,550 27,550-27,600 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship