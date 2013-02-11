*Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened steady on poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 31,600-32,650 31,700-32,750 (Auction pric) Market delivery 31,800-32,700 31,900-32,800 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 500 31,600-32,650 31,800-32,700 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,900 Ambika Solvex 32,900 AV Agri 32,600 Bajrang Extractions 32,450 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,750 General Foods 33,000 Gujarat Ambuja 32,900 Indian Rubber 32,600 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,600 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,800 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,800 Kriti Industries 32,700 Lakhmi Solvex 33,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 32,700 Prakash Solvex 32,700 Premier Proteins 32,700 Rama Phopsphates 33,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 33,000 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 32,800 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,800-65,900 65,800-65,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,100-66,200 66,100-66,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,500-69,600 69,500-69,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,700-59,800 69,700-69,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,700-28,750 29,000-29,050 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,550-28,600 28,850-28,900 FOR Kakinada delivery 28,650-28,700 28,950-29,000 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,050-27,100 27,400-27,450 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,150-27,200 27,500-27,550 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship