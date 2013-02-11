*Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened steady on poor selling at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery 31,600-32,650 31,700-32,750
(Auction pric)
Market delivery 31,800-32,700 31,900-32,800
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 500 31,600-32,650 31,800-32,700
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 32,900
Ambika Solvex 32,900
AV Agri 32,600
Bajrang Extractions 32,450
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,750
General Foods 33,000
Gujarat Ambuja 32,900
Indian Rubber 32,600
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,600
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 32,800
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 32,800
Kriti Industries 32,700
Lakhmi Solvex 33,000
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 32,700
Prakash Solvex 32,700
Premier Proteins 32,700
Rama Phopsphates 33,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 33,000
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 32,800
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,800-65,900 65,800-65,900
Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,100-66,200 66,100-66,200
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,500-69,600 69,500-69,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,700-59,800 69,700-69,800
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,700-28,750 29,000-29,050
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,550-28,600 28,850-28,900
FOR Kakinada delivery 28,650-28,700 28,950-29,000
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,050-27,100 27,400-27,450
Spot ( 48% protein) 27,150-27,200 27,500-27,550
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship