* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oilsolvent prices were up further at closed on limited selling. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 31,600-32,650 31,600-32,650 31,600-32,650 (Auction prices) Market delivery 31,800-32,700 31,800-32,700 31,800-32,700 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 32,450-33,000 32,450-33,000 32,450-33,500 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 250 31,600-32,650 31,800-32,700 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,200-66,300 66,000-66,100 65,600-65,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,500-66,600 66,300-66,400 65,900-66,000 plant delivery# 69,700-69,800 69,700-69,800 69,200-69,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,900-70,000 69,900-70,000 69,400-69,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220 1120-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,700-28,750 28,700-28,750 28,700-28,750 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,550-28,600 28,550-28,600 28,550-28,600 FOR Kakinada delivery 28,650-28,700 28,650-28,700 28,650-28,700 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,900-26,950 26,900-26,950 27,050-27,100 Spot (48% protein) 27,000-27,050 27,000-27,050 27,150-27,200 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship