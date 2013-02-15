* Indore mandi remain closed today due to strike of labour union.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery Closed 31,600-32,650
(Auction pric)
Market delivery Closed 31,800-32,700
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore --
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 32,800
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 32,800
Bajrang Extractions 32,500
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,850
General Foods 33,350
Gujarat Ambuja 32,800
Indian Rubber 33,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,800
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 32,900
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 32,800
Lakhmi Solvex 33,300
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 33,000
Prakash Solvex 32,850
Premier Proteins 33,000
Rama Phopsphates 33,300
Ruchi Soya Industries 33,350
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 33,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,500-66,600 66,400-66,500
Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,800-66,900 66,700-66,800
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,200-70,300 69,700-69,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,400-70,500 69,900-70,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,800-28,850 28,600-28,650
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,650-28,700 28,450-28,500
FOR Kakinada delivery 28,750-28,800 28,550-28,600
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,900-26,950 26,800-26,850
Spot ( 48% protein) 27,000-27,050 26,900-26,950
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship