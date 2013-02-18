* Indore mandi remain closed today due to strike of labour union. * Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery Closed 31,600-32,650 (Auction pric) Market delivery Closed 31,800-32,700 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore -- Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,000 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,100 Bajrang Extractions 32,800 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,150 General Foods 33,700 Gujarat Ambuja 33,150 Indian Rubber 33,100 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,250 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,800 Kriti Industries 33,100 Lakhmi Solvex 33,400 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,400 Prakash Solvex 33,150 Premier Proteins 33,250 Rama Phopsphates 33,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 33,700 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,400 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,400-66,500 66,200-66,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,700-66,800 66,500-66,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,900-70,000 69,700-69,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,100-70,200 69,900-70,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,100-29,150 28,900-28,950 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,950-29,000 28,750-28,800 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,050-29,100 28,850-28,900 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,200-27,250 27,000-27,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,300-27,350 27,100-27,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship