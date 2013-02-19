* Indore mandi remain closed today due to strike of labour union. * Soy oil prices opened weak on increased selling against poor buying support. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery Closed 31,600-32,650 (Auction pric) Market delivery Closed 31,800-32,700 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore -- Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,150 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,300 Bajrang Extractions 33,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,300 General Foods 33,900 Gujarat Ambuja 33,250 Indian Rubber 33,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,600 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 33,000 Kriti Industries 33,400 Lakhmi Solvex 33,700 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,800 Prakash Solvex 33,400 Premier Proteins 33,250 Rama Phopsphates 33,800 Ruchi Soya Industries 33,900 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,600 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,000-66,100 66,100-66,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,300-66,400 66,400-66,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,200-69,300 69,600-69,700 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,400-69,500 69,800-69,900 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,300-29,350 29,100-29,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,150-29,200 28,950-29,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,250-29,300 29,050-29,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,400-27,450 27,200-27,250 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,500-27,550 27,300-27,350 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship