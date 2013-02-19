* Indore mandi remain closed today due to strike of labour union.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on increased selling against poor buying support.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery Closed 31,600-32,650
(Auction pric)
Market delivery Closed 31,800-32,700
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore --
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 33,150
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 33,300
Bajrang Extractions 33,000
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,300
General Foods 33,900
Gujarat Ambuja 33,250
Indian Rubber 33,250
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,600
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 33,000
Kriti Industries 33,400
Lakhmi Solvex 33,700
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 33,800
Prakash Solvex 33,400
Premier Proteins 33,250
Rama Phopsphates 33,800
Ruchi Soya Industries 33,900
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 33,600
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,000-66,100 66,100-66,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,300-66,400 66,400-66,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,200-69,300 69,600-69,700
Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,400-69,500 69,800-69,900
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,300-29,350 29,100-29,150
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,150-29,200 28,950-29,000
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,250-29,300 29,050-29,100
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,400-27,450 27,200-27,250
Spot ( 48% protein) 27,500-27,550 27,300-27,350
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship