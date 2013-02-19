-Indore Soybean, Soy oil, Soy meal Close- February 19 * Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were weak at closed on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery Closed Closed 31,600-32,650 (Auction prices) Market delivery Closed Closed 31,800-32,700 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 32,800-33,700 32,800-33,700 32,800-33,700 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore -- Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,800-65,900 66,000-66,100 66,100-66,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,100-66,200 66,300-66,400 66,400-66,500 plant delivery# 69,100-69,200 69,200-69,300 69,600-69,700 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,300-69,400 69,400-69,500 69,800-69,900 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220 1120-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,300-29,350 29,300-29,350 29,100-29,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,150-29,200 29,150-29,200 28,950-29,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,250-29,300 29,250-29,300 29,050-29,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,400-27,450 27,400-27,450 27,200-27,250 Spot (48% protein) 27,500-27,550 27,500-27,550 27,300-27,350 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship