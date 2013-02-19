-Indore Soybean, Soy oil, Soy meal Close- February 19
* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil prices were weak at closed on poor buying support against
increased selling at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery Closed Closed 31,600-32,650
(Auction prices)
Market delivery Closed Closed 31,800-32,700
(Traders' prices
Plant delivery 32,800-33,700 32,800-33,700 32,800-33,700
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore --
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 65,800-65,900 66,000-66,100 66,100-66,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,100-66,200 66,300-66,400 66,400-66,500
plant delivery# 69,100-69,200 69,200-69,300 69,600-69,700
Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,300-69,400 69,400-69,500 69,800-69,900
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220 1120-1220
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 1240
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,300-29,350 29,300-29,350 29,100-29,150
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,150-29,200 29,150-29,200 28,950-29,000
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,250-29,300 29,250-29,300 29,050-29,100
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,400-27,450 27,400-27,450 27,200-27,250
Spot (48% protein) 27,500-27,550 27,500-27,550 27,300-27,350
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship