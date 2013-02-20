* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were weak at closed on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery Closed Closed 31,600-32,650 (Auction prices) Market delivery Closed Closed 31,800-32,700 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 33,250-34,250 33,250-34,250 33,000-34,000 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore -- Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,800-65,900 66,000-66,100 65,800-65,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,100-66,200 66,300-66,400 66,100-66,200 plant delivery# 69,000-69,100 69,200-69,300 69,100-69,200 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,200-69,300 69,400-69,500 69,300-69,400 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220 1120-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,700-29,750 29,700-29,750 29,300-29,350 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,550-29,600 29,550-29,600 29,150-29,200 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,650-29,700 29,650-29,700 29,250-29,300 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,800-27,850 27,800-27,850 27,400-27,450 Spot (48% protein) 27,900-27,950 27,900-27,950 27,500-27,550 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship