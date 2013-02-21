* Indore mandi remain closed today due to strike of labour union. * Soy oil prices opened weak on increased selling against poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery Closed 31,600-32,650 (Auction pric) Market delivery Closed 31,800-32,700 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore -- Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,400 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,500 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,500 General Foods 33,850 Gujarat Ambuja 33,500 Indian Rubber 33,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,750 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 33,500 Kriti Industries 33,500 Lakhmi Solvex 34,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,700 Prakash Solvex 33,500 Premier Proteins 33,600 Rama Phopsphates 33,600 Ruchi Soya Industries 33,850 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,500-65,600 65,800-65,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,800-65,900 66,100-66,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,800-68,900 69,000-69,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,000-69,100 69,200-69,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,700-29,750 29,700-29,750 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,550-29,600 29,550-29,600 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,650-29,700 29,650-29,700 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,800-27,850 27,800-27,850 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,900-27,950 27,900-27,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship