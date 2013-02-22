* Indore mandi remain closed today due to strike of labour union.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support at
lower prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries against poor
availability's.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery Closed 31,600-32,650
(Auction pric)
Market delivery Closed 31,800-32,700
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore --
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 33,750
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 33,900
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,650
General Foods 34,250
Gujarat Ambuja 33,750
Indian Rubber 33,700
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 34,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 33,750
Kriti Industries 34,000
Lakhmi Solvex 34,000
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 34,000
Prakash Solvex 33,500
Premier Proteins 33,600
Rama Phopsphates 34,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 34,250
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 33,900
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,100-65,200 65,000-65,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,400-65,500 65,300-65,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,800-68,900 68,500-68,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,000-69,100 68,700-68,800
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 30,100-30,150 29,700-29,750
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,950-30,000 29,550-29,600
FOR Kakinada delivery 30,050-30,100 29,650-29,700
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,200-28,250 27,800-27,850
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,300-28,350 27,900-27,950
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship