* Indore mandi remain closed today due to strike of labour union. * Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries against poor availability's. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery Closed 31,600-32,650 (Auction pric) Market delivery Closed 31,800-32,700 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore -- Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,750 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,900 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,650 General Foods 34,250 Gujarat Ambuja 33,750 Indian Rubber 33,700 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 34,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 33,750 Kriti Industries 34,000 Lakhmi Solvex 34,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 34,000 Prakash Solvex 33,500 Premier Proteins 33,600 Rama Phopsphates 34,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 34,250 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,900 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,100-65,200 65,000-65,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,400-65,500 65,300-65,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,800-68,900 68,500-68,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,000-69,100 68,700-68,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 30,100-30,150 29,700-29,750 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,950-30,000 29,550-29,600 FOR Kakinada delivery 30,050-30,100 29,650-29,700 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,200-28,250 27,800-27,850 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,300-28,350 27,900-27,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship