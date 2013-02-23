Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- February 23  Indore mandi remain closed today due to strike of labour union.  Soy oil prices opened weak on increased selling against poor buying support.  Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery Closed 31,600-32,650 (Auction pric) Market delivery Closed 31,800-32,700 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore -- Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,700 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,600 Bajrang Extractions 32,250 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,400 General Foods 34,000 Gujarat Ambuja 33,500 Indian Rubber 33,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,750 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 33,400 Kriti Industries 33,600 Lakhmi Solvex 34,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,800 Prakash Solvex 33,750 Premier Proteins 33,600 Rama Phopsphates 33,700 Ruchi Soya Industries 34,000 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,700 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,600-64,700 65,000-65,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,900-65,000 65,300-65,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,400-68,500 68,700-68,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,600-68,700 68,900-69,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,850-29,900 30,100-30,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,700-29,750 29,950-30,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,800-29,850 30,050-30,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,950-28,000 28,200-28,250 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,050-28,100 28,300-28,350 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship