Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- February 23
Indore mandi remain closed today due to strike of labour union.
Soy oil prices opened weak on increased selling against poor buying support.
Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery Closed 31,600-32,650
(Auction pric)
Market delivery Closed 31,800-32,700
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore --
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 33,700
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 33,600
Bajrang Extractions 32,250
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,400
General Foods 34,000
Gujarat Ambuja 33,500
Indian Rubber 33,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,750
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,750
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 33,400
Kriti Industries 33,600
Lakhmi Solvex 34,000
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 33,800
Prakash Solvex 33,750
Premier Proteins 33,600
Rama Phopsphates 33,700
Ruchi Soya Industries 34,000
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 33,700
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,600-64,700 65,000-65,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,900-65,000 65,300-65,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,400-68,500 68,700-68,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,600-68,700 68,900-69,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,850-29,900 30,100-30,150
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,700-29,750 29,950-30,000
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,800-29,850 30,050-30,100
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,950-28,000 28,200-28,250
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,050-28,100 28,300-28,350
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship