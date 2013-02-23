-Indore Soybean, Soy oil, Soy meal Close- February 23 * Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were down further at closed on poor buying support against increased selling. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery Closed Closed 31,600-32,650 (Auction prices) Market delivery Closed Closed 31,800-32,700 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 33,250-34,000 33,250-34,000 33,500-34,250 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore -- Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,100-64,200 64,600-64,700 65,000-65,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,400-64,500 64,900-65,000 65,300-65,400 plant delivery# 68,000-68,100 68,400-68,500 68,700-68,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,200-68,300 68,600-68,700 68,900-69,000 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220 1120-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,850-29,900 29,850-29,900 30,100-30,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,700-29,750 29,700-29,750 29,950-30,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,800-29,850 29,800-29,850 30,050-29,700 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,950-28,000 27,950-28,000 28,200-28,250 Spot (48% protein) 28,050-28,100 28,050-28,100 28,300-28,350 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship