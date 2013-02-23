-Indore Soybean, Soy oil, Soy meal Close- February 23
* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil prices were down further at closed on poor buying support against
increased selling.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery Closed Closed 31,600-32,650
(Auction prices)
Market delivery Closed Closed 31,800-32,700
(Traders' prices
Plant delivery 33,250-34,000 33,250-34,000 33,500-34,250
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore --
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 64,100-64,200 64,600-64,700 65,000-65,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,400-64,500 64,900-65,000 65,300-65,400
plant delivery# 68,000-68,100 68,400-68,500 68,700-68,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,200-68,300 68,600-68,700 68,900-69,000
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220 1120-1220
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 1240
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,850-29,900 29,850-29,900 30,100-30,150
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,700-29,750 29,700-29,750 29,950-30,000
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,800-29,850 29,800-29,850 30,050-29,700
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,950-28,000 27,950-28,000 28,200-28,250
Spot (48% protein) 28,050-28,100 28,050-28,100 28,300-28,350
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship