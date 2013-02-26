India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* Indore mandi remain closed today due to strike of labour union. * Soy oil prices opened weak on increased selling against poor buying support. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery Closed 31,600-32,650 (Auction pric) Market delivery Closed 31,800-32,700 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore -- Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,300 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,400 Bajrang Extractions 32,250 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,800 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,300 General Foods 33,750 Gujarat Ambuja 33,250 Indian Rubber 33,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,400 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 33,300 Lakhmi Solvex 33,800 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,600 Prakash Solvex 33,250 Premier Proteins 33,500 Rama Phopsphates 33,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 33,750 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,600 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,700-62,800 63,100-63,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,000-63,100 63,400-63,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,000-67,100 67,200-67,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,200-67,300 67,400-67,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1120-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,600-29,650 29,750-29,800 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,450-29,500 29,600-29,650 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,550-29,600 29,700-29,750 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,700-27,750 27,850-27,900 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,800-27,850 27,950-28,000 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India