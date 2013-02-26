* Indore mandi remain closed today due to strike of labour union. * Soy oil prices opened weak on increased selling against poor buying support. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery Closed 31,600-32,650 (Auction pric) Market delivery Closed 31,800-32,700 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore -- Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,300 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,400 Bajrang Extractions 32,250 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,800 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,300 General Foods 33,750 Gujarat Ambuja 33,250 Indian Rubber 33,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,400 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 33,300 Lakhmi Solvex 33,800 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,600 Prakash Solvex 33,250 Premier Proteins 33,500 Rama Phopsphates 33,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 33,750 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,600 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,700-62,800 63,100-63,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,000-63,100 63,400-63,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,000-67,100 67,200-67,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,200-67,300 67,400-67,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1120-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,600-29,650 29,750-29,800 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,450-29,500 29,600-29,650 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,550-29,600 29,700-29,750 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,700-27,750 27,850-27,900 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,800-27,850 27,950-28,000 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship