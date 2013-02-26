* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were down further at closed on poor buying support against increased selling. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery Closed Closed 31,600-32,650 (Auction prices) Market delivery Closed Closed 31,800-32,700 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 33,250-33,800 33,250-33,800 33,250-34,000 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore -- Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,300-62,400 62,700-62,800 63,100-63,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,600-62,700 63,000-63,100 63,400-63,500 plant delivery# 66,500-66,600 67,000-67,100 67,200-67,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,700-66,800 67,200-67,300 67,400-67,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220 1120-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,600-29,650 29,600-29,650 29,750-29,800 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,450-29,500 29,450-29,500 29,600-29,650 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,550-29,600 29,550-29,600 29,700-29,750 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,700-27,750 27,700-27,750 27,850-27,900 Spot (48% protein) 27,800-27,850 27,800-27,850 27,950-28,000 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-sh