* Indore mandi remain closed today due to strike of labour union. * Soy oil prices opened weak on increased selling against poor buying support. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery Closed 31,600-32,650 (Auction pric) Market delivery Closed 31,800-32,700 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore -- Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,250 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,250 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 33,350 General Foods 33,600 Gujarat Ambuja 33,250 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,400 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 33,250 Lakhmi Solvex 33,500 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,400 Prakash Solvex 33,250 Premier Proteins 33,300 Rama Phopsphates 33,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 33,600 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,400 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,100-62,200 62,300-62,400 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,400-62,500 62,600-62,700 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,200-66,300 66,500-66,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,400-66,500 66,700-66,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,600-29,650 29,600-29,650 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,450-29,500 29,450-29,500 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,550-29,600 29,550-29,600 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,700-27,750 27,700-27,750 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,800-27,850 27,800-27,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship