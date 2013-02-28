* Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on better buying support. * Soy oil prices opened weak on increased selling against poor buying support. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 32,000-32,600 31,600-32,650 (Auction pric) Market delivery 32,200-32,700 31,800-32,700 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore -- Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,150 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,250 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,350 General Foods 33,600 Gujarat Ambuja 33,300 Indian Rubber 32,800 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,400 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,600 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 33,000 Kriti Industries 33,500 Lakhmi Solvex 33,600 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,500 Prakash Solvex 33,250 Premier Proteins 33,300 Rama Phopsphates 33,300 Ruchi Soya Industries 33,600 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,600 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,500-61,600 61,600-61,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,800-61,900 61,900-62,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,400-65,500 66,000-66,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,600-65,700 66,200-66,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,600-29,650 29,600-29,650 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,450-29,500 29,450-29,500 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,550-29,600 29,550-29,600 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,700-27,750 27,700-27,750 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,800-27,850 27,800-27,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship