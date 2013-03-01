* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support. * Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 32,200-33,100 32,000-32,600 (Auction pric) Market delivery 32,400-33,200 32,200-32,700 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 200 32,200-33,100 32,400-33,200 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,400 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,400 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,400 General Foods 33,750 Gujarat Ambuja 33,250 Indian Rubber 32,800 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 33,000 Kriti Industries 33,700 Lakhmi Solvex 33,700 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,750 Prakash Solvex 33,250 Premier Proteins 33,500 Rama Phopsphates 33,400 Ruchi Soya Industries 33,750 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,600 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,400-61,500 61,200-61,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,700-61,800 61,500-61,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,200-65,300 65,000-65,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,400-65,500 65,200-65,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,700-29,750 29,600-29,650 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,550-29,600 29,450-29,500 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,650-29,700 29,550-29,600 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,800-27,850 27,700-27,750 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,900-27,950 27,800-27,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship