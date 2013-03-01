* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were down at closed on poor buying support against increased selling. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 32,200-33,100 32,200-33,100 32,000-32,600 (Auction prices) Market delivery 32,400-33,200 32,400-33,200 32,200-32,700 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 32,800-34,000 32,800-34,000 32,800-34,000 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 200 32,200-33,100 32,400-33,200 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,800-60,900 61,400-61,500 61,200-61,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,100-61,200 61,700-61,800 61,500-61,600 plant delivery# 65,000-65,100 65,200-65,300 65,000-65,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,200-65,300 65,400-65,500 65,200-65,300 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210 1110-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,700-29,750 29,700-29,750 29,600-29,650 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,550-29,600 29,550-29,600 29,450-29,500 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,650-29,700 29,650-29,700 29,550-29,600 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,800-27,850 27,800-27,850 27,700-27,750 Spot (48% protein) 27,900-27,950 27,900-27,950 27,800-27,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship