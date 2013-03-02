Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- March 2  Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support.  Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support.  Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 32,300-33,200 32,200-33,100 (Auction pric) Market delivery 32,500-33,300 32,400-33,200 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 400 32,300-33,200 32,500-33,300 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,250 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,250 Bajrang Extractions 33,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,450 General Foods 33,750 Gujarat Ambuja 33,350 Indian Rubber 33,100 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 34,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 33,000 Kriti Industries 33,500 Lakhmi Solvex 34,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,700 Prakash Solvex 33,350 Premier Proteins 33,500 Rama Phopsphates 33,300 Ruchi Soya Industries 33,750 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,600 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,800-60,900 60,800-60,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,100-61,200 61,100-61,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,000-65,100 65,000-65,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,200-65,300 65,200-65,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,900-29,950 29,700-29,750 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,750-29,800 29,550-29,600 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,850-29,900 29,650-29,700 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,000-28,050 27,800-27,850 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,100-28,150 27,900-27,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship