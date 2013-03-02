Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- March 2
Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support.
Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support.
Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 32,300-33,200 32,200-33,100
(Auction pric)
Market delivery 32,500-33,300 32,400-33,200
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 400 32,300-33,200 32,500-33,300
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 33,250
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 33,250
Bajrang Extractions 33,000
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,450
General Foods 33,750
Gujarat Ambuja 33,350
Indian Rubber 33,100
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 34,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 33,000
Kriti Industries 33,500
Lakhmi Solvex 34,000
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 33,700
Prakash Solvex 33,350
Premier Proteins 33,500
Rama Phopsphates 33,300
Ruchi Soya Industries 33,750
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 33,600
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,800-60,900 60,800-60,900
Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,100-61,200 61,100-61,200
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,000-65,100 65,000-65,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,200-65,300 65,200-65,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,900-29,950 29,700-29,750
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,750-29,800 29,550-29,600
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,850-29,900 29,650-29,700
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,000-28,050 27,800-27,850
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,100-28,150 27,900-27,950
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship