* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery 32,500-33,250 32,300-33,200
(Auction pric)
Market delivery 32,700-33,300 32,500-33,300
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 350 32,500-33,250 32,500-33,300
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 33,350
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 33,300
Bajrang Extractions 33,250
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,500
General Foods 33,750
Gujarat Ambuja 33,500
Indian Rubber 33,250
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 34,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 33,500
Kriti Industries 33,500
Lakhmi Solvex 34,000
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 33,700
Prakash Solvex 33,500
Premier Proteins 33,500
Rama Phopsphates 33,300
Ruchi Soya Industries 33,750
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 33,600
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,100-61,200 60,800-60,900
Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,400-61,500 61,100-61,200
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,100-65,200 65,000-65,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,300-65,400 65,200-65,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 30,100-30,150 29,900-29,950
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,950-30,000 29,750-29,800
FOR Kakinada delivery 30,050-30,100 29,850-29,900
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,200-28,250 28,000-28,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,300-28,350 28,100-28,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship