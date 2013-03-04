* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 32,500-33,250 32,300-33,200 (Auction pric) Market delivery 32,700-33,300 32,500-33,300 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 350 32,500-33,250 32,500-33,300 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,350 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,300 Bajrang Extractions 33,250 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,500 General Foods 33,750 Gujarat Ambuja 33,500 Indian Rubber 33,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 34,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 33,500 Kriti Industries 33,500 Lakhmi Solvex 34,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,700 Prakash Solvex 33,500 Premier Proteins 33,500 Rama Phopsphates 33,300 Ruchi Soya Industries 33,750 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,600 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,100-61,200 60,800-60,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,400-61,500 61,100-61,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,100-65,200 65,000-65,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,300-65,400 65,200-65,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 30,100-30,150 29,900-29,950 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,950-30,000 29,750-29,800 FOR Kakinada delivery 30,050-30,100 29,850-29,900 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,200-28,250 28,000-28,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,300-28,350 28,100-28,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship