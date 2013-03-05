* Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on better buying support. * Soy oil prices opened steady on poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 32,500-33,300 32,500-33,250 (Auction pric) Market delivery 32,700-33,400 32,700-33,300 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 400 32,500-33,300 32,500-33,400 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,250 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,500 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,750 General Foods 33,800 Gujarat Ambuja 33,500 Indian Rubber 33,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,700 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 34,100 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 33,600 Kriti Industries 33,700 Lakhmi Solvex 34,250 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,750 Prakash Solvex 33,750 Premier Proteins 33,750 Rama Phopsphates 33,400 Ruchi Soya Industries 33,800 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,100-61,200 61,100-61,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,400-61,500 61,400-61,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,100-65,200 65,100-65,200 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,300-65,400 65,300-65,400 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 30,500-30,550 30,100-30,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 30,350-30,400 29,950-30,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 30,450-30,500 30,050-30,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,550-28,600 28,200-28,250 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,650-28,700 28,300-28,350 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship