* Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on better buying support.
* Soy oil prices opened steady on poor selling at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 32,500-33,300 32,500-33,250
(Auction pric)
Market delivery 32,700-33,400 32,700-33,300
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 400 32,500-33,300 32,500-33,400
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 33,250
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 33,500
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,750
General Foods 33,800
Gujarat Ambuja 33,500
Indian Rubber 33,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,700
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 34,100
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 33,600
Kriti Industries 33,700
Lakhmi Solvex 34,250
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 33,750
Prakash Solvex 33,750
Premier Proteins 33,750
Rama Phopsphates 33,400
Ruchi Soya Industries 33,800
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 33,750
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,100-61,200 61,100-61,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,400-61,500 61,400-61,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,100-65,200 65,100-65,200
Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,300-65,400 65,300-65,400
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 30,500-30,550 30,100-30,150
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 30,350-30,400 29,950-30,000
FOR Kakinada delivery 30,450-30,500 30,050-30,100
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,550-28,600 28,200-28,250
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,650-28,700 28,300-28,350
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship