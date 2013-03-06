* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support.
* Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 33,000-33,750 32,500-33,300
(Auction pric)
Market delivery 33,200-33,800 32,700-33,400
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 550 33,000-33,750 33,200-33,800
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 34,000
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 33,800
Bajrang Extractions 33,850
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,750
Divya Jyoti Industries 34,000
General Foods 34,300
Gujarat Ambuja 33,750
Indian Rubber 34,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 34,750
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 34,000
Kriti Industries 34,000
Lakhmi Solvex 35,000
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 34,250
Prakash Solvex 34,000
Premier Proteins --
Rama Phopsphates 33,700
Ruchi Soya Industries 34,300
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 34,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,300-61,400 61,300-61,400
Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,600-61,700 61,600-61,700
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,200-65,300 65,200-65,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,400-65,500 65,400-65,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 31,800-31,850 30,500-30,550
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 31,650-31,700 30,350-30,400
FOR Kakinada delivery 31,750-31,800 30,450-30,500
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 29,850-29,900 28,550-28,600
Spot ( 48% protein) 29,950-30,000 28,650-28,700
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship