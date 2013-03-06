* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 33,000-33,750 32,500-33,300 (Auction pric) Market delivery 33,200-33,800 32,700-33,400 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 550 33,000-33,750 33,200-33,800 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 34,000 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,800 Bajrang Extractions 33,850 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 34,000 General Foods 34,300 Gujarat Ambuja 33,750 Indian Rubber 34,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 34,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 34,000 Kriti Industries 34,000 Lakhmi Solvex 35,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 34,250 Prakash Solvex 34,000 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates 33,700 Ruchi Soya Industries 34,300 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 34,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,300-61,400 61,300-61,400 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,600-61,700 61,600-61,700 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,200-65,300 65,200-65,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,400-65,500 65,400-65,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 31,800-31,850 30,500-30,550 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 31,650-31,700 30,350-30,400 FOR Kakinada delivery 31,750-31,800 30,450-30,500 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 29,850-29,900 28,550-28,600 Spot ( 48% protein) 29,950-30,000 28,650-28,700 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship