* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at
higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 32,800-33,500 33,000-33,750
(Auction pric)
Market delivery 33,000-33,600 33,200-33,800
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 450 32,800-33,500 33,000-33,600
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 34,000
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 34,000
Bajrang Extractions 33,850
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 34,100
General Foods 34,200
Gujarat Ambuja 34,000
Indian Rubber 34,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,400
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 34,600
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 34,000
Kriti Industries 34,250
Lakhmi Solvex 34,800
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 34,250
Prakash Solvex 34,100
Premier Proteins 34,250
Rama Phopsphates 34,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 34,200
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 34,100
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,100-61,200 61,500-61,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,400-61,500 61,800-61,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,000-65,100 65,200-65,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,200-65,300 65,400-65,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 31,500-31,550 31,800-31,850
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 31,350-31,400 31,650-31,700
FOR Kakinada delivery 31,450-31,500 31,750-31,800
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 29,550-29,600 29,850-29,900
Spot ( 48% protein) 29,650-29,700 29,950-30,000
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship