* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 32,800-33,500 33,000-33,750 (Auction pric) Market delivery 33,000-33,600 33,200-33,800 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 450 32,800-33,500 33,000-33,600 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 34,000 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 34,000 Bajrang Extractions 33,850 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 34,100 General Foods 34,200 Gujarat Ambuja 34,000 Indian Rubber 34,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,400 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 34,600 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 34,000 Kriti Industries 34,250 Lakhmi Solvex 34,800 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 34,250 Prakash Solvex 34,100 Premier Proteins 34,250 Rama Phopsphates 34,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 34,200 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 34,100 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,100-61,200 61,500-61,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,400-61,500 61,800-61,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,000-65,100 65,200-65,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,200-65,300 65,400-65,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 31,500-31,550 31,800-31,850 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 31,350-31,400 31,650-31,700 FOR Kakinada delivery 31,450-31,500 31,750-31,800 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 29,550-29,600 29,850-29,900 Spot ( 48% protein) 29,650-29,700 29,950-30,000 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship