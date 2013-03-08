* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 33,200-34,000 32,800-33,500 (Auction pric) Market delivery 33,400-34,100 33,000-33,600 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 450 33,200-34,000 33,400-34,100 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 34,500 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 34,500 Bajrang Extractions 34,250 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,100 Divya Jyoti Industries 34,500 General Foods 35,000 Gujarat Ambuja 34,500 Indian Rubber 34,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 35,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 34,400 Kriti Industries 35,000 Lakhmi Solvex 35,250 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 35,000 Prakash Solvex 34,750 Premier Proteins 34,500 Rama Phopsphates 34,700 Ruchi Soya Industries 35,000 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 34,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,300-61,400 61,100-61,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,600-61,700 61,400-61,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,200-65,300 65,000-65,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,400-65,500 65,200-65,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 32,150-32,200 31,500-31,550 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 32,000-32,050 31,350-31,400 FOR Kakinada delivery 32,100-32,150 31,450-31,500 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,250-30,300 29,550-29,600 Spot ( 48% protein) 30,350-30,400 29,650-29,700 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship