* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil refined prices were weak at closed on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 33,200-34,000 33,200-34,000 32,800-33,500 (Auction prices) Market delivery 33,400-34,100 33,400-34,100 33,000-33,600 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 34,250-35,250 34,250-35,250 33,850-34,800 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 450 33,200-34,000 33,200-34,100 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,300-61,400 61,300-61,400 61,100-61,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,600-61,700 61,600-61,700 61,400-61,500 plant delivery# 65,000-65,100 65,200-65,300 65,000-65,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,200-65,300 65,400-65,500 65,200-65,300 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210 1110-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 32,150-32,200 32,150-32,200 31,500-31,550 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 32,000-32,050 32,000-32,050 31,350-31,400 FOR Kakinada delivery 32,100-32,150 32,100-32,150 31,450-31,500 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,250-30,300 30,250-30,300 29,550-29,600 Spot (48% protein) 30,350-30,400 30,350-30,400 29,650-29,700 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship