* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support. * Soy oil solvent prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 33,700-34,600 33,200-34,000 (Auction pric) Market delivery 33,900-34,700 33,400-34,100 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 500 33,700-34,600 33,900-34,700 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 34,600 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 35,000 Bajrang Extractions 34,500 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 35,000 General Foods 35,500 Gujarat Ambuja 35,000 Indian Rubber 35,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 35,700 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 35,000 Kriti Industries 35,000 Lakhmi Solvex 35,500 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 35,500 Prakash Solvex 35,000 Premier Proteins 35,000 Rama Phopsphates 35,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 35,500 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 35,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,500-61,600 61,300-61,400 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,800-61,900 61,600-61,700 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,000-65,100 65,000-65,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,200-65,300 65,200-65,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 32,650-32,700 32,150-32,200 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 32,500-32,550 32,000-32,050 FOR Kakinada delivery 32,600-32,650 32,100-32,150 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,000-31,050 30,250-30,300 Spot ( 48% protein) 31,100-31,150 30,350-30,400 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship