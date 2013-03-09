* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support.
* Soy oil solvent prices opened firm on better buying support against poor
selling at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 33,700-34,600 33,200-34,000
(Auction pric)
Market delivery 33,900-34,700 33,400-34,100
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 500 33,700-34,600 33,900-34,700
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 34,600
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 35,000
Bajrang Extractions 34,500
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 35,000
General Foods 35,500
Gujarat Ambuja 35,000
Indian Rubber 35,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 35,700
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 35,000
Kriti Industries 35,000
Lakhmi Solvex 35,500
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 35,500
Prakash Solvex 35,000
Premier Proteins 35,000
Rama Phopsphates 35,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 35,500
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 35,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,500-61,600 61,300-61,400
Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,800-61,900 61,600-61,700
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,000-65,100 65,000-65,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,200-65,300 65,200-65,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 32,650-32,700 32,150-32,200
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 32,500-32,550 32,000-32,050
FOR Kakinada delivery 32,600-32,650 32,100-32,150
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,000-31,050 30,250-30,300
Spot ( 48% protein) 31,100-31,150 30,350-30,400
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship