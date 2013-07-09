*Soybean prices were opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor availabilities.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 35,500-36,500 35,000-36,400
(Auction price)
Market delivery 35,700-36,600 35,200-36,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 220 35,500-36,500 35,700-36,600
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 37,250
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 37,000
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 37,750
Divya Jyoti Industries 37,400
General Foods 37,450
Gujarat Ambuja 37,000
Indian Rubber 37,250
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 37,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 37,750
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 37,000
Kriti Industries 37,250
Lakhmi Solvex 37,750
Mahakali 37,250
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 37,700
Prestige Foods 37,250
Premier proteins 37,000
Rama 37,750
Ruchi 37,450
Vippy 37,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,400-62,500 62,300-62,400
Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,700-62,800 62,600-62,700
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,800-65,900 65,700-65,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,000-66,100 65,900-66,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1080-1170 1080-1170
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1180 1180
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,300-33,350 33,050-33,100
Spot ( 48% protein) 33,400-33,450 33,150-33,200
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship