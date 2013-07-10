* Soybean prices were opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availabilities. * Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 35,500-36,700 35,500-36,500 (Auction price) Market delivery 35,700-36,800 35,700-36,600 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 250 35,500-36,700 35,700-36,800 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 37,500 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 37,500 Bajrang Extractions 37,500 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 38,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 37,750 General Foods 37,900 Gujarat Ambuja 37,000 Indian Rubber 38,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 38,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 37,250 Kriti Industries 37,700 Lakhmi Solvex 38,300 Mahakali 38,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 38,200 Prestige Foods 37,750 Premier proteins 37,500 Rama -- Ruchi 37,900 Vippy 37,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,000-63,100 62,600-62,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,300-63,400 62,900-63,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,200-66,300 65,900-66,000 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,400-66,500 66,100-66,200 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1080-1170 1080-1170 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,450-33,500 33,300-33,350 Spot ( 48% protein) 33,550-33,600 33,400-33,450 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship