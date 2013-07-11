India soybean futures extend gain on higher demand, tighter supply
NEW DELHI, April 12 Indian soybean futures rose for the second straight session on Wednesday, helped by higher demand and tighter supplies.
* Soybean prices were opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availabilities. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 36,000-37,400 35,500-36,700 (Auction price) Market delivery 36,200-37,500 35,700-36,800 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 350 36,000-37,400 36,200-37,500 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 37,600 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 37,500 Bajrang Extractions 37,750 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 38,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 37,750 General Foods 38,000 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 37,700 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 38,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 37,750 Kriti Industries 37,600 Lakhmi Solvex 38,300 Mahakali 37,750 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 38,000 Prestige Foods 37,750 Premier proteins 37,500 Rama -- Ruchi 38,000 Vippy 37,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,000-63,100 63,000-63,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,300-63,400 63,300-63,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,200-66,300 66,200-66,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,400-66,500 66,400-66,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1080-1170 1080-1170 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,450-33,500 33,450-33,500 Spot ( 48% protein) 33,550-33,600 33,550-33,600 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
